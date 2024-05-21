(Video) Trent in tears again as fresh Alexander-Arnold pitch-side interview shared online

Trent Alexander-Arnold felt the loss of Jurgen Klopp as our manager in a way that seemingly surprised him and now there’s another example.

A further post-match interview from the final game of the season shows how emotional the full-back was, as he shared his thoughts with Canal+.

Our vice captain said: “For what he’s done in the modern era for Liverpool Football Club, over the last 30 odd years since we never won the league, we were winning trophies here and there but he comes in and all of sudden it’s really consistent.

“For his time, he has to be one of the greatest managers for Liverpool, in the world, in history.

“I think his influence on the game itself goes beyond being a manager – he’s a lot more than a manager, he’s a leader and a someone who is a father figure to us all.”

It’s beautifully put by a Scouser who has a lot of time and love for a man who is certainly a legend at the club.

You can view Alexander-Arnold’s comments on Klopp courtesy of Canal+ (via @766ies on X):

🎤: do you think he deserves to be next to shankly or dalglish? “for his time, he has to be one of the greatest managers for liverpool, in the world, in history. he’s a lot more than a manager, a leader and a father figure to us all.” trent saying all this with a shaky voice 😢 pic.twitter.com/BMnX76BJ5P — 🕸 (@766ies) May 20, 2024

