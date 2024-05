Naby Keita shared a particularly heartfelt message for outgoing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on Instagram.

The Guinean international described his old coach as a ‘wonderful person’ and wished him well in a post published yesterday on the social media platform.

The former Red enjoyed five seasons with the Reds, winning the Premier League and Champions League under the German tactician.

You can catch the post below, courtesy of Naby Keita’s official Instagram account: