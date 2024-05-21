‘I will say this…’ – Famous Liverpool fan suggests surprise club that he’d love Klopp to manage

A celebrity Liverpool supporter has weighed in with a surprise suggestion for Jurgen Klopp’s next managerial role.

Will Arnett – best known for his role at Gob Bluth in Arrested Development – was speaking on the SmartLess podcast when he advocated a move to the United States for the 56-year-old.

The actor – who was joined by Inter Miami president David Beckham – said: “My only piece of advice I’ll ever give you when it comes to football, I will say this. You’ve got a good coach over at Inter Miami, but you know what I’m going to say who needs to come in, because he’s about to be available.

“He’s my guy, Jurgen Klopp. I love Jurgen Klopp so much.”

Klopp will be taking some time away from football after spending 23 years in management, so it’ll probably be at least next year before we see him involved in the sport once more.

He will likely come back to the game in some capacity, but whether he’d be enticed by a managerial job in Florida is debatable.

While Inter Miami are one of the most star-studded clubs in an ever-improving MLS – boasting Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez – it’d still represent a significant step down from Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, with the greatest of respect to the USA’s foremost football league.

Whenever Klopp feels ready to get back into the sport, there’ll be plenty of interest in where his next role will be. Despite Arnett’s pleas to Beckham, we find it difficult to envisage him relocating to the Chase Stadium any time soon.

Nonetheless, football has a habit of throwing up massive surprises, so let’s see where the legendary former Reds manager ends up if he returns to the game in the foreseeable future.

