(Video) ‘I could tell…’ – Carragher recently noticed something about Henderson before England snub

Jamie Carragher has said that he noticed something about Jordan Henderson prior to the former Liverpool captain being omitted from England’s provisional Euro 2024 squad.

The 33-year-old has partaken in each of his country’s last six major tournaments and was a regular in the past two World Cups and the Three Lions’ run to the European Championship final three years ago, but Gareth Southgate hasn’t selected him for this summer’s tournament in Germany.

An ill-fated move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad last July, which lasted just six months before he joined Ajax, appears to have cost the midfielder his place in the national team squad, and his omission was discussed on Sky Sports’ Stick to Football podcast this week.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Carragher – who played alongside Henderson for two seasons at Liverpool – explained: “I spoke to Jordan two or three weeks ago on the text about putting something together for Klopp for Sky Sports – you saw the piece that went out – and I could tell he wasn’t himself.

“I could get the feeling he was [unhappy]. He was like ‘I’m not speaking to the press over here’…I think there was an interview where a Dutch guy really put it on him.

“You know what, he’s had a lot of stick over the last 12 months – some people might think rightly so with the move to Saudi – but I feel a bit for Jordan Henderson.

“I know him personally. There’s a lot of great footballers – Jordan’s one – but there’s fewer great footballers who are proper men.”

Henderson’s contribution in 12 years at Liverpool should never be dismissed lightly, having been an inspirational captain for the vast majority of Jurgen Klopp’s glorious Anfield reign.

However, it’s impossible not to think that if he could wind the clock back to last July, he’d never have left for Saudi Arabia, with that widely criticised move damaging his legacy among many football fans in this country and ultimately costing him a place at a major tournament for England.

You can view Carragher’s comments in full below (from 57:22), via The Overlap on YouTube: