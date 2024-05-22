(Video) ‘That’s coaching’: Klopp names pre-Barcelona advice to one player as prime example of coaching

Jurgen Klopp oversaw Liverpool’s famous victory over Barcelona in 2019 and has used one moment of pre-match preparation as the epitome of coaching.

Speaking about plans for Divock Origi, the German said: “And we were really discussing, “Come on, what do we tell Div that he has to do?” And from what point on do we let him just fly?

“Yeah, that was it. Because you give tactical instructions, that’s really important, but if you give too many…

“The player doesn’t have an iPad on the pitch and think, “Oh, he said that as well, I forgot.” It must be on point. So that’s coaching.”

It helps when this leads to a performance where the player scores two goals and helps achieve one of the most famous nights in our history but shows the talent of the whole coaching staff.

Our Belgian striker got the plaudits for plenty of hard work behind the scenes on a famous night.

You can view Klopp and the coaches comments (from 11:36) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

