(Video) Klopp’s reaction to ‘boss package’ will bring a tear to Liverpool fans’ eyes

Jurgen Klopp’s final game as Liverpool manager may have occurred but that hasn’t stopped the club pumping out more content to make us all cry.

In a beautiful video titled: ‘Dear, Jurgen’, the boss opened letters and parcels from supporters and it’s something that every fan needs to watch.

Noticing one small brown box as a ‘boss parcel’, the manager soon realised it was a music box that played the tune of his famous chant from our supporters.

The 56-year-old said: “We built a house in Germany, and I never thought in my life I would need a trophy room. This will be in the trophy room, and I will not be there a lot, I can tell you, but when I’m there, I will do this.”

You can watch Klopp receiving the gift (fom 4:44) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

