(Video) Klopp’s savage comment about his coach’s book will have Liverpool fans in stitches

Jurgen Klopp certainly enjoyed the relaxed nature of his final days as Liverpool manager and this was once again on show in his last debrief.

Speaking on the club’s YouTube channel about John Achterberg, the 56-year-old stated: “I’m not sure, you have to probably read his book – which is a challenge in itself!”

It was clearly a joke from the boss and shows the relaxed nature in which he worked with his friends and colleagues.

Perhaps it’s not the best advert for ‘A Mersey Mission’ from our now former goalkeeper coach but at least it shows the German read it.

You can watch Klopp’s comments to Achterberg (from 18:13) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

