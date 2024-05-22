(Video) Klopp’s reaction to latest Sean Cox video is very emotional

Sean Cox will forever be in Jurgen Klopp’s heart and mind and that was clear with his reaction to the latest update he received.

When the club’s media team already had the boss in a vulnerable emotional state as he read messages from fans, a video of the Irishman was the shown to him too.

READ MORE: (Image) Salah posts seemingly cryptic Instagram post; could be about teammates

It was clear from the reaction of the 56-year-old that he was delighted to see his friend again and it garnered a big response.

Although the German is leaving Merseyside, there will be a relationship that will no doubt continue past his tenure as a Red.

You can watch Klopp’s reaction (from 8:39) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…