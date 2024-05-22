(Video) When the Liverpool bench shouted ‘kill them now’ to Manchester United at Anfield – Krawietz

Liverpool are in a summer of change that we haven’t seen in a long time and now that many members of staff are leaving, some of the untold stories over the years are being told.

Speaking on the club’s YouTube account, Peter Krawietz revealed: “we were 1-0 up, 2-0 up, I don’t know [against Manchester United].

“And we play a counter-attack two minutes before the end, we run towards goal, one v one against the goalkeeper. Johnny [Achterberg]: “Kill them! Kill them now!

“And Louis van Gaal is sitting there, turning around… Like that! At this moment, Christian Benteke, ‘boof’, over the goal. I started laughing… I started laughing on the bench like crazy.”

Now that John Achterberg is leaving Anfield, it seems that some of his more comical moments sat on the bench for the Reds are being revelaed.

A man that not every supporter knew had a big role in the club and clearly a big place in the hearts of his colleagues.

You can watch Krawietz’s comments (from 24:01) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

