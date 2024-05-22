Liverpool maestro gives emphatic 10-word response to rumours of potential Anfield exit

With Liverpool’s season having now ended, all sorts of transfer rumours about potential incomings and outgoings at Anfield are inevitably doing the rounds.

While Arne Slot is bound to have a few names in mind as to prospective summer signings, some members of the squad that he inherits have also been linked with other clubs.

One such player is Alexis Mac Allister, who’s been the subject of reported interest from Real Madrid, with one Spanish journalist even claiming that a move is ‘very possible’ within the next year (DSports Radio).

However, the 25-year-old gave short shrift to such speculation when asked about it as he arrived in Argentina to begin preparations for the Copa America.

As per ESPN, the midfielder said of the rumours linking him with the LaLiga champions: “I don’t talk about assumptions. I’m very happy at Liverpool.”

It’s good to see Mac Allister being so fortright in his dismissal of the Real Madrid rumours. Had he given a coy or ambiguous response, that would only have added fuel to the fire of speculation.

It’s been claimed that the Argentine has a release clause of €70m (£60m) in his Liverpool contract (DSports Radio), which if true could leave the Reds vulnerable to losing him if that amount is offerred by Los Blancos or another club.

Having only arrived from Brighton last summer and enjoyed plenty of game-time at Anfield – his tally of 3,500 minutes was surpassed by just two players at Anfield this season (Transfermarkt) – we’d be amazed if the midfielder had designs on leaving Merseyside already.

Thankfully, Mac Allister appears to have put those rumours to bed by dismissing them out of hand, and in all likelihood we can look forward to him sprinkling his stardust in L4 for another few years.

