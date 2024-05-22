(Video) Neville and Carragher disagree over where they’d place Klopp in list of PL’s best managers

Jurgen Klopp has departed Liverpool having left an indelible mark not just on the Merseyside club, but English football as a whole.

While he may have a solitary Premier League title to his name, few can match his legacy in the division after several years of 90+ points totals as the Reds played their part in pushing a dominant Manchester City team every step of the way on multiple occasions.

In the wake of his final LFC game last Sunday, Sky Sports’ punditry team discussed where he ranks among the top flight’s greatest managers since the 1992 rebranding in the latest episode of Stick to Football.

Gary Neville placed Klopp fifth on his list behind (in descending order) Sir Alex Ferguson, Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger.

Jamie Carragher disagreed slightly with the ex-Manchester United defender’s rankings, saying: “I would put [Klopp] above Wenger; the only reason being is Champions League. He got to three finals and won it once. Coming up against City, points totals as well…”

It’s a debate which’ll continue to rage among football fans in this country, many of whom may find it difficult not to be partisan in their selections.

Each of the quintet mentioned by Neville have achieved great things in England, although without attempting to disparage the feats of Ferguson, Wenger and Mourinho, none of them had to try and stop Guardiola in his Man City pomp.

That Klopp did so in 2020 and came fractionally close to pulling it off on two other occasions means that we wouldn’t have swapped him for anyone else over the past decade. His greatness will endure for a long, long time to come.

You can view the debate in full below (from 11:00), via The Overlap on YouTube: