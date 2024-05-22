(Video) Darwin Nunez terrorises Liverpool coach during final Anfield game

Darwin Nunez made more appearances than any other Liverpool player in this past season and he seemed to remain in high spirits despite being on the bench against Wolves.

Ahead of the second half at Anfield, our No.9 displayed his mischievous side as he taunted Claudio Taffarel.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch the crazy Alisson coincidence that occurred during Klopp interview

Removing and turning the cap on top of the legendary Brazilian stopper’s head, it was thankfully met by laughs from all parties.

Despite some trying to state that the 24-year-old is unhappy on Merseyside, he certainly doesn’t look it.

You can watch the video of Nunez and Taffarel (from 17:23) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…