(Image) Salah posts seemingly cryptic Instagram post; could be about teammates

Mo Salah is always surrounded by speculation given the short amount of time on his current contract, the actions of his agent and the pedigree of the player.

The Egyptian King is currently enjoying a break from Liverpool action and has uploaded an image to his Instagram stories.

The image featured a book which is titled: ‘Surrounded by Idiots’ which no doubt some will read into meaning about his teammates or club.

It is in fact a book that helps improve communication with others and may even suggest a long-term goal of coaching or public speaking for our No.11.

You can view the image on Salah’s Instagram stories:

