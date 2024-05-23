(Video) Alexander-Arnold’s league-low defensive stat is laughably falsified

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defending is often used as a stick to beat him with and also exaggerated to fit an agenda from rival supporters, something that is again very obvious.

WhoScored.com took to X to report:

Most times dribbled past in a Premier League match in 2023/24: ◉ 7 – Casemiro vs Crystal Palace (A)

◉ 7 – Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Man City (A)

◉ 7 – Mathias Jensen vs Sheffield United (H)#WhoScoredAwards https://t.co/JF8vvvsh97 pic.twitter.com/P0Rm5OApn7 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 21, 2024

However, and in response to these figures, @Ifclatch took to X and posted a video of the seven incidents in which our vice captain was deemed to have been dribbled past in this match.

It’s laughable to think that these cases count as being beaten by an opposition player and surely the footage falsifies the claim.

You can view the Alexander-Arnold video via @Ifclatch on X:

