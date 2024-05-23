‘Terrible’: Jamie Carragher can’t believe proposed football rule change that will hurt Liverpool

Jamie Carragher has opposed Arsene Wenger’s reported proposed rule change in football on X.

The former Arsenal boss, now currently working for FIFA as the organisation’s Chief of Global Football Development, is understood to be pushing a change to the offside rule.

This would see attackers handed a greater advantage, with offsides requiring forwards to first be fully clear of the last defender.

This will be terrible for the game as teams will defend completely differently than we see now. Lots of lows blocks & teams being negative. How would you defend a set piece!!

We don’t need more advantage for the attacker, the game is seeing more goals scored than ever!!!! https://t.co/7Vm8zzMnPo — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 23, 2024

It’s a decision which, Carragher rightly notes, could be hugely damaging for sides playing a high line – like Liverpool.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: ‘Highest rated’: Arne Slot could finally unleash 4-app Liverpool monster in 2024/25

READ MORE: Arne Slot facing major behind-the-scenes Liverpool change before June 1

The Premier League’s record year for goals

Whilst we can debate about the quality of defending in the English top-flight this term, the reality is this has been one of the more exciting seasons for goal output.

Implementing a rule change that would likely see clubs reel back any risk-taking in their style of play, however, shouldn’t be seen as a good thing for the development of the sport.

Issue a trial period by any means to prove us otherwise, but we could see this being one rule change that won’t be well-received across the board.

It just doesn’t seem worth it for the sake of “clarifying” offside calls in future.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!