‘Pole position’: Chief correspondent confirms transfer likelihood as Liverpool could miss out

Michael Olise is the toast of the Premier League following yet another exemplary campaign for Crystal Palace.

The Englishman amassed 10 goals and six assists in 2023/24. Notably bettering his tally of 13 goal contributions last term despite having missed half of the league season with a hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old had been the subject of heavy interest from Manchester City last year – even enjoying links with rivals Liverpool (Metro) – though he appears potentially destined for an alternative destination.

The ever-reliable Jacque Talbot of Football Transfers now reports that Manchester United are in ‘pole position’ to sign the right-sided forward this summer.

Told Man Utd in pole position to sign Palace's Michael Olise, who is likely to snub any approach from Newcastle in favour of his boyhood club. The 22yo is believed to be a major target for Ineos, though deal may not come to fruition for a while yet.https://t.co/CLEfKpyzwZ — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) May 23, 2024

A player thriving under Oliver Glasner

Since securing an impressive 1-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield, new boss Oliver Glasner has presided over Olise’s impressive end-of-season run of seven goal contributions in six games.

With a long-term contract (expiring in 2027) signed last summer, expect Palace to secure a big fee for their star man in the upcoming window.

The question remains, of course, United’s potential latest big-money move will yield a more positive result than Red Devils fans have been treated to in recent years.

The even bigger question: Is an Ineos-led Manchester United the best move for Olise’s career and developmental hopes?

It’s a no from us, for a multitude of reasons.

