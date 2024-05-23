(Video) Crouch and Sidwell discuss viewing stats on Klopp departure vs City trophy win

We are Liverpool, this means more and that’s why Jurgen Klopp’s departure from the club attracted more interest than watching Manchester City win the league.

Speaking on ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’, Peter Crouch said: “Imagine you got the stats on how many people watched Klopp leaving or the trophy lift.”

To which Steve Sidwell added: “If you’re talking about the trophy lift, I missed that [by watching Klopp’s exit] and then I went back to it when [Man City] was doing the parade and I went back to Klopp, I watched the majority of him.”

The ex-Red then continued: “I watched the whole of Klopp yeah, just leaving because I just, yeah [it was] unreal.”

It may well be down to the success of Pep Guardiola that everyone is so used to seeing those in the Etihad Stadium celebrating league wins but there’s probably a deeper meaning.

Being the bigger club, with the larger fanbase and with a legendary manager that transcends the game – it’s understandable why we were the big event.

You can view Crouch and Sidwell’s comments on Klopp and City (from 5:41) via That Peter Crouch Podcast on YouTube:

