(Video) Joe Gomez sends beautiful message to Liverpool fans

Joe Gomez is the longest serving Liverpool player and the only man in the dressing room who has played under Jurgen Klopp and Brendan Rodgers.

Reflecting on his service, our No.2 said: “I’m massively appreciative, obviously over that time I had some some tough periods where like I really felt like they supported me and been behind me.

“I think we say it so much and I don’t ever want it to like lose its touch but supporters here are something else.”

It’s great to see that the 27-year-old has a deep love for our supporters, something that is very much mutual after all these years.

For someone with such a reserved personality, it’s amazing to see how long he’s lasted at the very top of football but no surprise when you watch him play.

You can watch Gomez’s comments (from 1:44) via The Anfield Wrap on YouTube:

