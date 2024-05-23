(Video) Joe Gomez names ‘joy to watch’ teammate as Liverpool’s best ever player in his position

Joe Gomez has paid the ultimate compliment to one of his Liverpool teammates.

The Reds’ longest-serving current player partook in an extended interview with The Anfield Wrap in which he discussed a series of topics relating to his time with the club.

One name which cropped up was Virgil van Dijk, and the 27-year-old couldn’t have been any more forthright in his praise of the captain.

Gomez said of his fellow defender: “Virg has just done it in his own way and it’s made him even more appreciated amongst us in the team. His ability speaks for itself. He’s the best at what he does, he’s the best in the world, and he’s probably the best the club has ever had in that position.

“The way he’s handled it off the pitch as a leader and on the pitch, if there are tough defeats there’s no hesitation, he’ll step up and speak and represent us all. It’s been a joy to watch. He’s taken it more than in his stride. I’m so happy for him and I’m sure he’s incredibly proud to be captain of his country and his club.”

Considering that Liverpool have had iconic centre-backs such as Alan Hansen, Ron Yeats, Tommy Smyth and Emlyn Hughes over the years, for Gomez to declare that Van Dijk surpasses them all just goes to show how exceptional the Dutchman has been at Anfield.

The 32-year-old exudes authority on the pitch, and he did so ever before replacing Jordan Henderson as captain, and it’s no coincidence that the Reds’ defensive record improved rapidly after he came to the club in January 2018.

It’s no exagerration to say that the current skipper merits being mentioned in the same breath as those aforementioned LFC centre-back greats.

You can view Gomez’s comments on Van Dijk below (from 15:44), via The Anfield Wrap on YouTube: