(Video) Liverpool fans will be in creases with Klopp’s reaction to wrestling belt gift

Jurgen Klopp would have received an overwhelming amount of presents and gifts as his departure from Liverpool was confirmed and that means some strange things would have been handed to the German.

One such present was a wrestling belt from some American Reds, which was given to the 56-year-old via Redmen TV.

The comment of: “The Americans, they don’t do it small!” was quickly followed with: “Not as sh*t as it could be!”

It was clear that the boss will find a place for the belt in his home and it will probably always bring a smile to his face too!

You can view Klopp’s reaction to the belt via @TheRedmenTV on X:

"Not as sh*t as it could be." 💩 The story behind Jürgen Klopp's craziest leaving gift 🤣 And a message from the boss for @MightyQuinn801 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IMfVzpUacS — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) May 22, 2024

