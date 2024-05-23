(Video) Lallana names Klopp as a ‘figurehead’ in Brighton farewell video

Adam Lallana is leaving Brighton now that this season comes to an end but even in an interview with the Seagulls, he couldn’t help but mention Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking on My Albion TV, the 36-year-old said: “Sometimes there’s some figureheads at football clubs when they leave and the impact kind of goes beyond anything tactically, technically, physically.

“The man just had an aura that just represented the city, the football club and it’s going to leave a massive hole not only in Liverpool mind, I think in the Premier League and in the country in general.”

Although as supporters we often view all events through our red-tinted glasses, the departure of the German from Anfield will have a big effect on the game as a whole.

We may well see the 56-year-old again in a dugout elsewhere but his impact on the Reds will forever be felt and missed.

You can watch Lallana’s comments on Klopp (from 19:43) via Official Brighton & Hove Albion FC on YouTube:

