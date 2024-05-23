(Video) Lineker makes request to Arne Slot to change position of Liverpool stalwart

Arne Slot is set to arrive as Liverpool manager at the start of June and it’s safe to say he’ll be taking on a big job, something Gary Lineker has tried to help with.

Speaking on ‘The Rest is Football’, the Match of the Day host said: “I hope the new manager when he comes in, plays Trent in midfield at Liverpool.

“I think that’s his position, I really do, I always have, I’d love to see him play there regularly.”

It’s not the first time it’s been suggested that the Scouser should become a midfielder and time will tell whether the Dutchman agrees with this call.

With the Euros likely being a chance for the world to see Trent Alexander-Arnold in the middle of the pitch for England, many will be watching to see how well he performs.

