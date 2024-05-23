Liverpool coach may have just confirmed 27-year-old player is leaving this summer

Nathaniel Phillips has forever been on the verge of a Liverpool exit.

Since the injury crisis of the 2020/21 campaign, the Englishman has been repeatedly denied opportunities to leave on a permanent basis.

The 27-year-old may finally get his wish, however, judging by John Achterberg’s latest comment under the defender’s Instagram post.

The former Celtic loanee shared a heartfelt message to departing Reds boss Jurgen Klopp on his socials, to which our outgoing goalkeeper coach commented: “you a good defender Nat! Good luck in your next move 👊👊”

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: ‘Pole position’: Chief correspondent confirms transfer likelihood as Liverpool could miss out

READ MORE: ‘Terrible’: Jamie Carragher can’t believe proposed football rule change that will hurt Liverpool

All the best to Nathaniel Phillips

Phillips deserves a hell of a lot of credit for bailing Liverpool out when the most ridiculous injury crisis we’ve ever witnessed decimated our backline in 2020/21.

Since that point, the centre-half has been an exemplary member of the squad, plugging gaps when necessary despite suffering from a serious shortage of minutes outside of loan spells.

If a move is indeed on the cards, with a year left to go on his current terms at Anfield, he’ll of course go with our blessing here at Empire of the Kop.

Nat deserves nothing less!

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!