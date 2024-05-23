Liverpool now learn of major eight-figure financial boost; FSG will be pleased

Liverpool Football Club’s valuation has increased following improved performances on the pitch.

A return to the top four and Champions League football will have been a particularly welcome boost for the club coffers and Fenway Sports Group ahead of the 2024/25 season.

In Forbes‘ latest ‘most valuable soccer teams’ list, the Reds’ held on to fourth place with a valuation increase to $5.37bn (approximately an $80m increase from last year’s $5.29bn). It’s sure to please FSG after having bought the club for a paltry £300m.

Barcelona find themselves in third place with a valuation of $5.6bn, whilst Premier League rivals Manchester City have nibbled at the gap with a current valuation of $5.1bn.

Manchester United still the team to beat in England

Remarkably, despite ongoing poor performances, a stadium that’s falling apart and a general lack of silverware under Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils find themselves in second place with a valuation of $6.55bn.

There’s still some serious work to be done for Ben Latty and Liverpool’s commercial department.

A football club achieving as much consistent success as we have in recent years under Jurgen Klopp should surely outperform United for growth year on year.

Hopefully Arne Slot can continue to make everyone’s lives a bit easier in that regard by keeping us competitive for the foreseeable!

