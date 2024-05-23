Liverpool could pounce: Fabrizio Romano drops evening transfer update on £51m ‘exceptional’ Spanish player

Dani Olmo could be on the move this summer, with clubs sure to be tempted by the RB Leipzig attacker’s €60m [£51m] release clause.

Fabrizio Romano now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that Bayern Munich have added the Spaniard to their transfer shortlist this summer.

🚨🇪🇸 EXCL: Bayern have added Dani Olmo to their shortlist for the summer transfer window. Max Eberl knows Olmo well from his chapter at RB Leipzig, Bayern are in the race with Barça and two Premier League clubs also interested. ℹ️ Olmo’s release clause for this summer: €60m. pic.twitter.com/NOnJHdgGRX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 23, 2024

This follows on from prior reports (Sport via TeamTalk) linking Liverpool with a move for the Bundesliga talent.

Is Dani Olmo going to Liverpool?

At this stage in time, the links have been somewhat tentative for our liking.

Would it make sense for Liverpool to pursue a player like Dani Olmo this summer? Now, that’s a different story.

Able to play across both flanks and as an attacking midfielder, if required, the 26-year-old’s versatility would be a welcome asset to this squad.

The ‘exceptional’ (as described by Julian Nagelsmann, via footballfancast.com) forward’s goal output, admittedly, doesn’t particularly stack up well compared to Mo Salah or even Luis Diaz, for that matter, even accounting for his injuries this term.

The fact of the player’s age, too, is sure to go against his chances of securing an Anfield switch this summer.

Perhaps one to consider unlikely at this stage.

What do the stats say?

A tally of 13 goal contributions in 25 games (a goal or assist every 131.92 minutes) isn’t shabby in an injury-hit season, but we’d really expect to see more from a potential Liverpool forward.

The player’s underlying numbers do provide some hope in highlighting Olmo’s creative brilliance. FBref have him up in the 96th percentile for xAG.

Registering in only the 47th percentile for touches in the opposing penalty box, however, is a clear cause for concern – unless we can attribute this purely to Leipzig’s system.

