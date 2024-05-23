(Video) Shearer criticises Liverpool leader’s season performance; ‘hasn’t looked sharp’

Liverpool had hopes of winning a quadruple this season but a poor run of form ended these dreams and Alan Shearer has been critical of one of our players.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, the Geordie said: “Salah got 18 goals, it’s still a decent return but he hasn’t looked as sharp as he has done in previous years.”

After injury curtailed his AFCON participation, Mo Salah hadn’t looked like his old self in the final stages of the 2023/24 campaign.

Seeing as only six players scored more in the division than the Egyptian King, it shows that even an ‘off season’ for him is better than many others will ever achieve in their whole career.

