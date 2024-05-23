What Arne Slot has now said about Liverpool squad he’s inheriting from Klopp

A new dawn approaches for Liverpool Football Club in a multitude of ways ahead of Arne Slot’s arrival on June 1.

FSG, for one, have made great pains to transform operations behind the scenes, rehiring Michael Edwards and Julian Ward in fresh roles with the club.

A changing of the hands holding the reins going into the 2024/25 season also presents something of a serious unknown for fans after the relative comfort of Jurgen Klopp’s leadership since 2015.

Will it be a smooth transition? Or will the boat be rocked by so many changes?

What does Arne Slot think about the playing squad?

The Dutchman has given enough of an indication of his excitement at taking over such a prestigious club role.

In a tell-all interview in Rotterdam, the former AZ Alkmaar boss told one reporter that he was looking forward to taking over a ‘great group of players’ at Anfield next term (courtesy of Feyenoord’s YouTube channel).

We’re in absolute agreement there. From Harvey Elliott to Mo Salah, there’s an incredible balance of world-class experience and emerging talents.

That’s not to suggest taking the Liverpool job won’t come with some serious challenges attached. Improving Darwin Nunez’s output may very well be the toughest hurdle Slot has yet to clear in his managerial career.

Succeed in getting the most out of this current squad, however, and we’d be mightily surprised if our new boss doesn’t add to our trophy cabinet in the coming years.

