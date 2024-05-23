Arne Slot facing major behind-the-scenes Liverpool change before June 1

Jurgen Klopp’s relationship with Mike Gordon was well-known to all ahead of his departure from Liverpool this summer.

There’s a very strong possibility now that incoming boss Arne Slot won’t get the opportunity to enjoy a similar bond with the FSG president.

The Echo reports that the American will be officially taking a step back from his responsibilities around the club following the appointment of Michael Edwards as CEO of Football.

“Face to face talks were held in Boston in early March and shortly after Edwards was named as FSG’s ‘CEO of football’ with a broader remit drawn up for him to embark on the American’s plan for a controversial multi-club model while effectively replacing Mike Gordon as the day to day head of Liverpool FC,” Paul Gorst wrote for the publication.

What kind of impact will this have on Liverpool?

Theoretically, processes should be even more streamlined, with Richard Hughes and Slot set to report to our former sporting director.

It remains to be seen whether Klopp’s successor will form a similar kind of bond with the former Reading employee.

We certainly hope to see a form of allyship blossom between the two in the interest of the Dutchman feeling supported in his new surroundings at L4.

The good news is that he’s already on board with the notion of being a ‘head coach’ rather than a ‘manager’ from the get-go.

