(Image) Tsimikas shares adorable BTS picture from Anfield dressing room finale

Liverpool endured an emotional end to the season and Kostas Tsimikas was one of the lucky people to be in the dressing room.

Following our final game of the campaign, the left back took to Instagram and shared some images of his life.

One of which included Thiago Alcantara donning the Greek Scouser’s shirt in the Anfield dressing room on the day of his final match as a Red.

It’s clear to see that the 28-year-old is a popular member of the dressing room and that our Spanish midfielder will be greatly missed.

You can view the image of Thiago in Tsimikas’ shirt via tsimikias21 on Instagram:

