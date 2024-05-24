(Video) Adorable video of Alexander-Arnold and his niece at Anfield

At the final game of the season all the Liverpool players brought their children onto the pitch, which allowed Trent Alexander-Arnold the chance to bring his niece with him.

Ahead of the game, the players lined up on the grass and fans in the stands captured how the Scouser looked after his young family member.

It’s an adorable video that shows a side of our vice captain that we don’t really get to see too often.

You can view the video of Alexander-Arnold and his niece via @metrentlfc on X:

He kisses her every minute 😭🤍 pic.twitter.com/5y5p1XX3to — ☆☆ (@metrentlfc) May 23, 2024

