(Video) ‘Why would he…’ – talkSPORT pundit drops Mo Salah prediction amid ongoing Saudi links

One pundit has taken it upon himself to dispense career advice to Mo Salah amid the ongoing speculation over the 31-year-old’s future at Liverpool.

The Egyptian has again found himself at the centre of rumours linking him with a move to Saudi Arabia, although The Telegraph reported today that clubs from the Middle East are now set to hold off on an approach until next year, when he’ll become a free agent as things stand.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Gabby Agbonlahor shot down the possibility of our number 11 moving to the Gulf any time soon.

The ex-Aston Villa striker said of Salah: “He doesn’t care about the money; he’s already on £350,000 a week at Liverpool. He cares about records.

“He’ll want to play Champions League football again next season. He’ll want to try and win a league title with Liverpool next season. He’ll see Saudi as maybe an option, but not yet. He’s too young.”

When the question of Paris Saint-Germain as a prospective destination was raised, Agbonlahor replied: “I just don’t think so. The money that Liverpool would want, I think it makes sense for them to get another year out of him and he goes then.

“I don’t see him sign a new contract at Liverpool, but I see him wanting to stay there. The new manager will build a team around Salah. He’s the main player, At 31, 32 next month, why he would want to leave the Premier League yet? He loves football, doesn’t he?”

We agree with the former Villa man’s claims that the Egyptian’s primary motivation is winning trophies on the pitch rather than taking the easy buck in the Saudi Pro League, although we dread to think that he might walk away on a free transfer next summer.

If Salah enjoys a riproaring start to next season under Arne Slot, off the back of seven prolific years at Liverpool, then surely the Anfield hierarchy would do everything to try and convince him to sign a new deal rather than letting him leave for nothing in 2025.

You can view Agbonlahor’s comments below (from 1:26), via talkSPORT on YouTube: