(Video) Ouch! – Ex-Liverpool striker wipes out coach during comical training ground moment

One former Liverpool striker has shown that, while he may now be retired from professional football, he still possesses a competitive streak on the training pitch!

In the pilot episode of TNT Sports‘ Training Day series, Peter Crouch and another one-time Red in Joe Cole partook in a session with Brentford’s first team to see how the duo cope alongside current top-flight players to see if they could still cut it at that level.

The ex-LFC and Tottenham striker continued to hare around the pitch with the vigour of a 21-year-old rather than a man who’s now more than twice that age, and at one stage he attempted to win back possession with a tackle on one of the Bees’ coaching staff.

The end result was a no-holds-barred lunge on the unfortunate coach, who was promply wiped out and sent to the turf amid howls of laughter from those who witnessed it.

The recipient also took it in good humour, swiftly getting back to his feet and gesturing to Crouch, who was in knots of laughter.

All we can say id fair dues to him – we wouldn’t fancy being on the receiving end of a fully committed tackle from a two-metre tall ex-Premier League centre-forward!

You can view the clip of Cole and Crouch in Brentford training below, via @footballontnt on X: