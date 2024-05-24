(Video) ‘Disrespectful’ Slot asked to ‘show some decorum’ over Feyenoord exit

Arne Slot is ready to take over one of the biggest jobs in world football at Liverpool and by replacing Jurgen Klopp, there’s going to be plenty of pressure on how he performs.

Speaking on ESPN, Kweku Afari said: “He talked very openly, maybe a bit too openly, when he was still Feyenoord manager about wanting the Liverpool job.

“I found that quite disrespectful, they were going to play a game against Go Ahead Eagles, he’s talking about how his team is talking to to Liverpool… show some decorum, act like you’ve been there before.”

READ MORE: (Video) Fans capture what Elliott, Quansah and Bradley did after FT whistle

It’s certainly quite a harsh reaction to the arrival of the Dutchman and the way he handled himself whilst the role was negotiated.

It shows clear excitement to come to Anfield from the 45-year-old and the Feyenoord fans didn’t seem too angry with him when he left De Kuip.

You can view Afari’s comments on Slot (from 1:28) via ESPN UK on YouTube:

#Ep108 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️