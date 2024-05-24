‘Would be a good fit’ – Robbie Fowler urges Liverpool to target 24y/o who’d solve Reds ‘headache’

Robbie Fowler has implored Liverpool to look towards a current Premier League star to solve one lingering ‘headache’ at the club.

Within the first few days of Arne Slot being appointed as the Reds’ new head coach, a plethora of reported transfer targets have already been mentioned.

Speaking to Crypto Casino (via Liverpool Echo), the man affectionately known as ‘God’ voiced his admiration for Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, who he believes is reminiscent of one forward who became an Anfield icon in recent years.

Fowler said: “There are two players I would genuinely like to see at the club; Ollie Watkins and Alexander Isak…Isak, for me, reminds me of Sadio Mane as well. I don’t want to put things in people’s heads, but I think he would be a good fit as well.

“There’s a bit of a Sadio Mane headache still at Liverpool and I can see a bit of Mane in Isak, in all honesty.”

Defenders at Euro 2024 will likely be heaving a sigh of relief that Sweden didn’t qualify, considering the form that Isak has been in over the past few months.

The 24-year-old struck 25 times in 40 games for Newcastle this season, with 21 goals in 30 Premier League matches for Eddie Howe’s side. He has previous for scoring at Anfield too, netting on both of the Magpies’ visits since he came to England from Real Sociedad two years ago (Transfermarkt).

While he’d undoubtedly be a serious coup for Liverpool, realistically it could be quite difficult to land him. Having cost the Tynesiders £60m in 2022, his market value has shot up even further since then, so it could take something close to a nine-figure sum to entice the Geordies to sell.

Even if FSG were to table a huge bid for the Swede, St James’ Park chiefs may be reluctant to let him go to a direct domestic rival who they’re trying to emulate as near-annual Champions League participants and regular Premier League title contenders.

Maybe if Newcastle miss out on European football altogether for next season (should Manchester United win the FA Cup final tomorrow), Isak might be more readily tempted into a move to a club competing at the continent’s highest level, having sampled the competition with the Magpies last autumn.

It’s highly unlikely that Liverpool will land him this summer, but we can definitely see why Fowler has talked him up as someone he’d love to have at Anfield.

