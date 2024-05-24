‘Here we go, confirmed’: Fabrizio Romano drops early morning transfer news as manager pleads mercy – Rival Watch

Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira was left pleading with Chelsea to not sign any more of their players.

This follows on from the Blues’ acquisition of young Brazilian sensation Estevao Willian, with the 17-year-old set to be legally allowed to switch to Stamford Bridge next year once he turns 18.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news himself with his immortal catchphrase ‘here we go, confirmed’ on X (formerly Twitter).

🔵🇧🇷 Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira on Estevão to join Chelsea: “Endrick to Real Madrid and then Estevão to Chelsea now… in one year!”. ❗️ “I hope Chelsea won’t sign any other player from us, I hope they will let us alone. Please, give us a break”. Here we go, confirmed. ✅ pic.twitter.com/VahgwD2Vd9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 24, 2024

Credit where credit is due, it seems Todd Boehly’s outfit will be bringing in quite the footballing talent.

Meanwhile at Liverpool…

Reports around Johan Bakayoko are intriguingly beginning to intensify as we trundle towards the opening of the summer window.

That should come as no surprise whilst the futures of Luis Diaz and Mo Salah remain up in the air.

The former has admitted he’s more than happy in his current surroundings, but one can never truly know when his own father is repeatedly welcoming links to the Spanish top-flight.

Likewise, our beloved Egyptian King has appeared to commit to at least another season at L4, but it remains to be seen if any outfit will test Liverpool’s resolve with a seismic offer.

