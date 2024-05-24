Huge behind-the-scenes Liverpool shakeup will now help Slot, says McManaman

It’s all change at the very top of Liverpool Football Club with Arne Slot coming in to succeed Jurgen Klopp.

The German tactician gave the Reds’ hierarchy plenty of time to identify a replacement after announcing his exit back in January (having first informed FSG chiefs in November).

Steve McManaman has pointed to the return of key figures behind the Dutchman – in Michael Edwards and Julian Ward – as a point of reassurance for the incoming boss.

“[Success] would be anything like this year to be honest,” the former Red told TNT Sports.

“They should be fighting at the top of the table and battling for all kinds of trophies. I love Jurgen and I think he’s an incredible manager but I don’t think there’s a lot of pressure on Arne Slot.

“The players are still brilliant, nobody’s leaving apart from [Joel] Matip and Thiago. Michael Edwards is back, Julian Ward is back, Richard Hughes is back and they’re going to sit above Arne Slot. They’ve already been at work identifying players.

Slot officially begins work as Liverpool’s head coach on June 1.

Forget Ferguson, the foundations are rock solid

Anyone drawing comparisons between Jurgen Klopp’s exit and Alex Ferguson’s back in 2013 is out of their mind.

The Scottish manager left a Red Devils’ side in dire need of fresh legs, not to mention with shaky foundations ahead of David Moyes arrival.

From top to bottom, Fenway Sports Group have ensured that Slot will be coming into an outfit in tip-top shape.

The former Feyenoord boss has a world-class squad at his disposal with plenty of young talent to develop.

We’ve got superbly talented operators working behind the scenes to ensure we’re maximising our recruitment capabilities.

What’s not to love about Liverpool at the moment?

