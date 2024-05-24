(Image) Klopp posts first non-Liverpool Instagram upload; life after Anfield begins

Jurgen Klopp is as new to social media as he is to not being Liverpool manager but for the first time in his Instagram era, he’s not posted about the Reds.

Taking to his stories, the 56-year-old shared a post from Mainz that celebrated the 20-year anniversary of the club being promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time.

READ MORE: (Video) Joe Gomez sends beautiful message to Liverpool fans

Now that life after Anfield has begun, we’re going to have to get used to seeing the German doing plenty of things without a Liverbird upon his chest.

A new era will begin for everyone but the memories of our club legend will last forever.

You can view the image of Klopp’s Instagram story via @Kloppo:

#Ep108 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️