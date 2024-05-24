Pep Lijnders now opens up on FSG phone call after Jurgen Klopp’s exit decision

Pep Lijnders has admitted he was considered for the Liverpool job before Arne Slot’s eventual appointment.

The outgoing assistant coach shared details of one phone call from FSG president Mike Gordon.

“Mike said, ‘Pep, we really considered you, but I think it’s fair for you that we don’t put you after Jurgen’. Mike is a good guy. He knew as well. I’d made my ambition clear. It was best for the future,” the 41-year-old told James Pearce at The Athletic.

The former NEC boss is now on his way to RB Salzburg where he will replace interim boss Onur Cinel.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: What Arne Slot spoke to Pep Lijnders about nine years before taking Liverpool job

READ MORE: 41-y/o coach told Klopp ‘no’ three times to becoming next Liverpool manager

Who did Liverpool’s decision-makers consider for the job?

We know both Ernesto Valverde and Luciano Spalletti were considered potential strong candidates for the Liverpool job.

Despite speculation from inside and out of Portugal, Sporting Lisbon’s highly-rated young coach, Ruben Amorim, was never considered a frontrunner for Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes.

Simone Inzaghi was considered, though a potential communication barrier due to a lack of English would have presented a serious challenge.

Ultimately, the main takeaway for fans ahead of the 2024/25 season is that Slot was, by far and out, the clear favourite once data came into the picture.

Let’s get behind the new man straight from the off, just as Jurgen Klopp has asked of us.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!