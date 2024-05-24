Good transfer news for Liverpool as club accepts Europa League finalist ‘could leave’ this summer

Liverpool’s hopes of landing Teun Koopmeiners may have been bolstered ahead of the summer transfer window.

Gian Piero Gasperini is naturally keen to hold onto his best players at Atalanta if the club succeeds in extending the 66-year-old’s stay in Bergamo.

There is, however, an acceptance that the Dutch international could be one of two players to depart in the upcoming window.

“Currently Atalanta are more focused on extending Gian Piero Gasperini, and if he does stay, he will want to hold onto his best players,” the transfer insider told CaughtOffside.

“They understand that one or two could leave, maybe Koopmeiners, but otherwise Gasperini wants to keep them all.”

Koopmeiners has registered 22 goal contributions in 49 appearances (across all competitions) this term.

What do Liverpool need this summer?

Ideally, a new centre-back, a younger No.6 than Wataru Endo and, as a minimum, cover for Mo Salah on the right wing.

Yohan Bakayoko presents a particularly ideal solution to the latter of these problems.

In the backline, we’ve seen links to the likes of Goncalo Inacio, Marc Guehi, Piero Hincapie, and Willian Pacho among others.

Whilst Koopmeiners is capable of filing out in a holding midfield role, we wouldn’t consider him a suitable solution.

Ultimately, until Stefan Bajcetic comes of age for the role, Liverpool need an immediate solution – and one that provides comparative quality to the likes of Declan Rice (Arsenal) and Rodri (Manchester City).

