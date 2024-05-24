Everton player fires tongue-in-cheek reply to Mo Salah’s latest social media post

Mo Salah has debuted a new look on his social media profiles over the past 24 hours, and it’s even had a player from one of Liverpool’s biggest rivals talking.

The Egyptian took to both Instagram and X to post an image of him sporting what appears to be a buzz cut, certainly a strong contrast from the curly-haired afro to which we’ve become accustomed during his seven years at Anfield.

Neal Maupay – the Everton striker who spent the season on loan at Brentford – replied to the Reds winger via the social media platform previously known as Twitter with a tongue-in-cheek comment, posting: “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Welcome to the slap head club brother.”

The Frenchman is an entertaining character on social media, and that was in evidence again with his light-hearted response to Salah after the Liverpool star’s trim.

Considering that Maupay’s 33-goal Premier League tally in five seasons at this level is just one more than the Egyptian King plundered in his first LFC campaign alone, perhaps the famous Oscar Wilde quote would be more appropriate if it were sent the other way!

You can view the Everton striker’s reply to Salah below, via @nealmaupay_ on X (formerly Twitter):