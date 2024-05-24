Michael Olise has picked his next club and it’s not Liverpool – report

Michael Olise has now reportedly decided that Manchester United is his ideal next destination.

That comes courtesy of an exclusive update from Dale O’Donnell at Stretty News. The Red Devils are now understood to be leading the race for the 22-year-old Crystal Palace star.

This follows a remarkable season from the right-sided wide man in 2023/24.

Is Liverpool’s interest not that serious?

The Merseysiders have been linked with the Eagles star previously. However, it would seem that interest is potentially not serious enough to actively rival United for his signature this summer.

That’s perhaps a little surprising given that the Frenchman’s underlying numbers in 2023/24 have been nothing short of exceptional.

Olise ranks in the 82nd percentile for non-penalty xG and 99th percentile for xAG.

Despite having been ravaged by injuries this season, the London-born footballer has still managed to amass 16 goal contributions from 19 appearances. On a per-minute basis, the Palace winger is registering a goal or assist every 79.81 minutes.

A potential coup of a signing for United

Extraordinary numbers. So extraordinary it’s far from difficult to understand why Manchester City were keen to snap him up last summer.

Given United’s eighth-place finish this term – not to mention ongoing struggle for goals compared to the rest of the top eight – it would be some coup for the club.

Will they get this one over the line? We’ll have to wait and see.

