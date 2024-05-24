(Video) Why Salah staying at LFC could be ‘bad news’: Gabriele Marcotti

Mo Salah is certainly one of the biggest names within the Liverpool squad and if he’s linked with a move away from the Reds, then you know it’s going to be getting everyone talking.

Speaking on ESPN about the Egyptian King, Gabriele Marcotti said: “Is that bad news [that Salah stays at Liverpool] actually because it means you can’t sell them to Saudi for 100 million?…

“I think if he wants to stay, he’s going to stay and walk as a free agent.”

We don’t know whether there will be another big money bid from the Saudi Pro League this summer but it can never be seen as bad news to have our Premier League record scorer in our squad.

Arne Slot will want to experience working with our No.11 and there’s no reason why that can’t be a match made in heaven.

You can watch Marcotti’s comments on Salah (from 1:00) via ESPN FC on YouTube:

