(Video) Not Klopp; Schmeichel praises Liverpool fans treatment of ‘incredible’ manager

Liverpool fans have shown the world once again why we’re so well respected with our farewell for Jurgen Klopp but Kasper Schmeichel was already impressed with the Reds.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’ the goalkeeper said about Sven-Goran Eriksson: “He doesn’t get the respect he deserves.

“I think the unfortunate thing about becoming ill like he has is that now actually people are realising what a good coach he was and even more importantly what what a good person he was.

“It was lovely to see what Liverpool did for him. I had tears in my eyes watching, it was incredible and I’m glad that he’s still here and I’m glad that he’s now receiving the agulation that he deserves for what is an incredible career.”

It’s lovely to hear the respect that the former Leicester City man has the Swedish manager, who was given a memorable reception at Anfield during the legends game.

It’s such a shame that it’s taken a terminal illness for the world to show how much they love the 76-year-old and that’s why it’s important to celebrate anyone who deserves it, before they pass away.

You can watch Schmeichel’s comments on Eriksson (from 29:41) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

