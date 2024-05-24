What Arne Slot and Jurgen Klopp did in first UK visits as Liverpool bosses

Liverpool fans may remember a photo circulating of Jurgen Klopp and wife Ulla in Merseyside just hours after his first presser as manager.

The German tactician was spotted at the Old Blind School bar in October 2015 and was approached by fans (BBC News).

Arne Slot has yet to officially introduce himself as Liverpool’s manager in a press conference, but the Dutchman has already been seen close to the local area.

The Mirror now reports that the 45-year-old was taking in the cuisine in Aughton in neighbouring West Lancashire at the Michelin-starred Moor Hall Restaurant.

What are the challenges facing Arne Slot at Liverpool?

Chief amongst them has to be following in the footsteps of a modern Shankly-esque coach in Jurgen Klopp.

The good news is that the 56-year-old has helped take some of the pressure off in encouraging the fanbase to get straight behind the new man.

That matter may have been partly taken care of already thanks to clips illustrating the clear affection for Slot in Rotterdam and the obvious parallels between the two working-class cities.

How the Dutchman will present himself, both to the media and playing squad, will be particularly fascinating.

The former AZ Alkmaar man must present an extension of Klopp’s vision of hope whilst also not attempting to be a full extension of the German himself.

We want the real Slot, in all his glory and potential flaws, just as we enjoyed the last man to take the Anfield hotseat in 2015.

