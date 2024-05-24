What Arne Slot spoke to Pep Lijnders about nine years before taking Liverpool job

Pep Lijnders is already very familiar with the new man taking over the Liverpool hot seat.

Arne Slot is set to join the Reds from Feyenoord ahead of the 2024/25 season, replacing long-time servant Jurgen Klopp.

The fellow Dutchman admitted he’d already enjoyed an at-length conversation with the former AZ Alkmaar boss about football in Holland nine years ago.

“I know Arne really well. He came to my house in Holland about nine years ago. He came to speak to me about football. He drove for a long time to see me and he had a thousand questions. I tried to answer them all!” the 41-year-old told The Athletic.

Lijnders went on to add: “He’s an unbelievable coach, who knows exactly what he wants and has the experience to be at a club like Liverpool.”

The KNVB Cup winner joins having secured the domestic trophy and the Eredivisie title in three seasons at the Rotterdam-based outfit.

A head coach obsessed with football

It goes without saying that an obsession with the sport is probably a pre-requisite for any head coach hoping to make it a club of Liverpool’s size and status on the European stage.

That said, we find it intriguing to hear of Lijnders and Slot’s relationship significantly predating the latter’s eventual move to Anfield.

A ringing endorsement too from our former assistant coach is particularly promising given the calibre of manager Slot will be replacing on the red half of Merseyside this year.

Here’s hoping Arne can live up to expectations at Liverpool!

