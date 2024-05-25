Ex-Liverpool player could get his shot at Premier League redemption from one of Reds’ main rivals

There are few things more infuriating in football at seeing a former player of your club going on to thrive for one of your rivals, and that dilemma could potentially await Liverpool fans in the near future.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, one-time Anfield loanee Arthur Melo may be given a shot at Premier League redemption by Everton, with West Ham also showing an interest in the midfielder, who’s surplus to requirements at Juventus and outside Fiorentina’s budget for a permanent move.

The Bianconeri reportedly value the Brazilian at €20m (£17m), and he currently earns €5.5m (£4.7m) per year in wages before bonuses.

READ MORE: Ex-Liverpool coach admits Reds initially took a big ‘gamble’ on one player who’s now ‘unreal’

READ MORE: ‘Could be a perfect match’ – Feyenoord player gives exciting Arne Slot insight for Liverpool fans

One thing that Arthur most certainly didn’t have during his loan spell at Liverpool in 2022/23 was luck, with the 26-year-old ending up making one solitary 13-minute appearance for the Reds.

Before he got the chance to make his Premier League debut, he was struck down by a training ground injury which sidelined him for four months, and a combination of fixture rescheduling and being dropped from the Champions League squad further conspired against him (The Athletic).

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

He’s sometimes described as a flop at Anfield, but that’d be a harsh billing when you consider how circumstances prevented him from ever really getting the chance to establish himself. It wasn’t as if he was given ample opportunity and consistently failed to deliver.

Arthur has had substantially improved fortunes this season, playing 47 times for Fiorentina and scoring the goal against Cagliari in midweek which clinched European qualification for his team, who also have the Europa Conference League final to come next Wednesday.

If he does come back to England, hopefully he’ll enjoy better luck than what he had at Liverpool, so long as that doesn’t materialise at our expense!

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!