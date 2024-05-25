(Video) Jamie Carragher has one lingering regret from Liverpool’s legendary triumph in Istanbul

Jamie Carragher has one lingering regret from the night that Liverpool won their fifth European Cup in 2005.

It’s 19 years ago today that the Reds pulled off a comeback for the ages in the Champions League final, retrieving a 3-0 half-time deficit against a star-studded AC Milan side to triumph on a penalty shootout.

The Bootle lad was reflecting on that epic match on Sky Sports’ Stick to Football show when he touched upon one thing he wishes had transpired differently.

Carragher explained: “One of my regrets about when Stevie [Gerrard] lifted the trophy – I’m not in any picture. I’m at the back stretching my calf. I’m getting cramp after the game.

“There’s a shot from up above and you see players who’ve only played two games. The right-back, the Spanish lad Josemi, he’s right in it. He’s in every picture and I’m stretching my calf at the back and thinking ‘My God!’

“Whenever I sign the picture, I’m signing over Josemi’s head!”

Carragher might’ve been in the background during the trophy presentation, but he was at the forefront when it really mattered, putting in a tireless and heroic performance to ensure that he and his teammates got to ascend the winners’ podium later that night.

You could see the pain etched on his face after each of his crucial clearances during extra time, but by putting his body on the line in those most vital of moments, he ensured his place in Liverpool folklore. For that, we are forever grateful.

You can check out Carragher’s comments below, via @WeAreTheOverlap on X: