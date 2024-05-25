(Video) Liverpool fan captures every single LFC mural near Anfield in brilliant walking tour

Take a walk around Anfield’s environs and you’ll come across a series of magnificent murals featuring a host of Liverpool legends.

From iconic figures of the past like Bill Shankly, Ian St John, Roger Hunt and Sir Kenny Dalglish, to contemporary heroes such as Jurgen Klopp, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah, there’s plenty of truly fantastic artwork located within a stone’s throw of the stadium.

Reds supporter KoptasticNeil on X recorded a five-minute video showing a walking tour of the various murals in L4, and in a follow-up tweet he very helpfully included a map depicting the location of each one.

We couldn’t recommend highly enough that, for your next visit to Anfield, give yourself the time to go for a stroll and witness firsthand these brilliant testimonies to an array of Liverpool legends.

You can view the mural walking tour below, via @KoptasticNeil on X: