Liverpool journalist drops behind-the-scenes claim which’ll be music to the ears of Reds fans

A reliable journalist has delivered a very promising claim about what one key figure at Liverpool has reportedly done recently.

There are several new faces taking up some of the most important positions at Anfield, including the Reds’ new sporting director Richard Hughes, who officially begins in the role from next Saturday.

Speaking on the Blood Red podcast, Paul Gorst has stated that the 44-year-old has already been hard at work regarding one crucial issue at the club.

The journalist said: “The contract situations of Van Dijk, Salah and Trent are obviously huge, aren’t they, but that’s not necessarily [Arne] Slot’s remit to sort that out.

“I think Richard Hughes has already been speaking to agents of Liverpool players and sort of introducing himself for what might be to come in the next couple of weeks.”

Liverpool fans will surely be delighted to hear Gorst’s insight as to Hughes’ proactivity in terms of speaking to the agents of Reds players.

The journalist highlighted three men in particular whose current contracts have just over a year to run and who are almost certain to get priority when it comes to negotiations over new deals at Anfield.

The sporting directors’ apparent conversations with the players’ represenatives offers a hint that he may soon get to work on the nitty-gritty of talks to secure the future of some big names in Slot’s squad.

This time last year, the focus at Liverpool was trained on what new signings Jorg Schmadtke could bring in ahead of a summer which saw numerous long-serving stalwarts depart. Now, the immediate priority for Hughes seems to be the contract situations of the likes of Van Dijk, Trent and Salah.

The 44-year-old now has the chance to make a significant early statement of intent in his new role as the Reds’ sporting director.

