‘Could be a perfect match’ – Feyenoord player gives exciting Arne Slot insight for Liverpool fans

One of Arne Slot’s most trusted lieutenants at Feyenoord has given a very encouraging insight into what Liverpool fans can expect from Arne Slot.

The Rotterdam club’s captain Gernot Trauner spoke to Flashscore about the Reds’ new head coach, under whom he’s played 104 times at De Kuip, more than any other manager in his career (Transfermarkt).

The 32-year-old said of the Dutchman’s move to Anfield: “It hurts us. We would have liked to have had him with us for longer, but I’m not crying for him because it was clear that he would take the next step at some point.

“It was only a matter of time before he found the right club. Liverpool and Arne Slot could be a perfect match. I wish him all the best. He is of a very, very high level. I can definitely imagine that things will also go very well for him in the Premier League.”

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Trauner added of Slot: “He was a very important factor in me coming to Feyenoord and has always relied on me. He’s a tremendous specialist and has incredible ideas in terms of ball possession, build-up play and positioning. A lot of detail in running and passing.

“There is no pass without an idea behind it. He tries to move the opponents and find open spaces. He has a very good feel for what he has to tell the team in meetings, how he has to treat people, and whether he has to tickle someone.”

READ MORE: Liverpool fans will take the greatest pleasure in what Erik ten Hag has said about Arne Slot

READ MORE: (Photo) Virgil van Dijk catches up with 3-time world champion during post-season break

Making the jump from Eredivisie to the Premier League has proven difficult for many players and managers in the past, but the hope is that Slot isn’t added to that dubious list.

Trauner’s insight suggests that the 45-year-old won’t shirk at the challenge of leading Liverpool immediately after an all-time legend in Jurgen Klopp, and Feyenoord’s strong performances in Europe during his reign offer hope that he could adapt well to managing at the upper end of the English top flight.

Our new head coach appears to be sharp and thorough as a tactician, as well as an effective communicator who strikes the right balance between respecting his players and making it very clear that he’s the boss.

Slot has a very difficult act to follow, but he wouldn’t have been given the job if Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes weren’t firmly convinced that he’s capable of building upon the formidable work of his predecessor.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!